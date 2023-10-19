Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React Negatively to Recent News

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 129.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.85 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 130.75 and closed at 130.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 131.65 and a low of 128.55. The company has a market capitalization of 3,469.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 172,381 shares of Delta Corp were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 129.55 as against previous close of 129.95

Delta Corp is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 127.55. The bid price for the stock is 127.6, with a bid quantity of 8400. The offer price is 128.6, with an offer quantity of 8400. The stock has an open interest of 10819200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.85, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹129.55

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at 128.85 with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.54%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.3%
3 Months-29.89%
6 Months-31.96%
YTD-39.07%
1 Year-39.88%
19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.95, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 127.95, with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and has a net change of -1.6.

19 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹130.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 172,381 shares. The closing price of the stock was 130.25.

