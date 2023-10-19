Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React Negatively to Recent News

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹130.75 and closed at ₹130.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹131.65 and a low of ₹128.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,469.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 172,381 shares of Delta Corp were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.3%
|3 Months
|-29.89%
|6 Months
|-31.96%
|YTD
|-39.07%
|1 Year
|-39.88%
On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 172,381 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹130.25.
