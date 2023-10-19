Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React Negatively to Recent News

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹130.75 and closed at ₹130.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹131.65 and a low of ₹128.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,469.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 172,381 shares of Delta Corp were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.