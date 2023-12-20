Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Experiences Stock Decline

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹144.05 and closed at ₹142.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹152.4 and a low of ₹143.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3901.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,806 shares on the BSE.
The Delta Corp stock reached a low price of ₹144.2 and a high price of ₹146.95 today.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 145.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 146.05, while the offer price is 146.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 15657600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.88%
|3 Months
|-22.08%
|6 Months
|-40.6%
|YTD
|-31.51%
|1 Year
|-34.26%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹145.7. There has been a 2.57% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.65.
On the last day, the trading volume of Delta Corp BSE was 2,966,806 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹142.05.
