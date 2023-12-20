Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Experiences Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 145.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 144.05 and closed at 142.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 152.4 and a low of 143.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3901.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,806 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.6, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹145.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.6 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.1. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

20 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock reached a low price of 144.2 and a high price of 146.95 today.

20 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Delta Corp December futures opened at 146.3 as against previous close of 146.3

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 145.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 146.05, while the offer price is 146.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 15657600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.85, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹145.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.85, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1%, and the net change in price is 0.15. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of Delta Corp stock.

20 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.88%
3 Months-22.08%
6 Months-40.6%
YTD-31.51%
1 Year-34.26%
20 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.7, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹142.05

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.7. There has been a 2.57% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹142.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Delta Corp BSE was 2,966,806 shares. The closing price of the stock was 142.05.

