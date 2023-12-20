Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Experiences Stock Decline

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹144.05 and closed at ₹142.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹152.4 and a low of ₹143.55. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3901.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,806 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.