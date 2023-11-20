Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of 140 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 140.55 and a low of 138.1. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3,711.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. On the BSE, there were 174,891 shares traded for Delta Corp.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Delta Corp on the BSE was 174,891. The closing price for the shares was 140.

