Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars as Investors Rejoice

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹128.95 and closed at ₹129.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹129.35, while the lowest price was ₹126.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3418.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 187,835 shares.
Delta Corp stock is currently priced at ₹128.1 and has seen a 0.35% increase in its value. The net change in the stock's price is ₹0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.63%
|3 Months
|-30.69%
|6 Months
|-34.02%
|YTD
|-40.04%
|1 Year
|-40.95%
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 187,835 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹129.55.
