Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars as Investors Rejoice

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 127.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 128.95 and closed at 129.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 129.35, while the lowest price was 126.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3418.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 187,835 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.65

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 128.1 and has seen a 0.35% increase in its value. The net change in the stock's price is 0.45.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.63%
3 Months-30.69%
6 Months-34.02%
YTD-40.04%
1 Year-40.95%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.65, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.65, with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.47% and has decreased by 1.9 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹129.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 187,835 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 129.55.

