Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 138.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.5 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 146.95 and closed at 145.7. The stock reached a high of 146.95 and a low of 137.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at 3702.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp shares was 506,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Delta Corp December futures opened at 135.9 as against previous close of 138.3

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 139.75. The bid price is 139.7 and the offer price is 140.75. The offer quantity is 5600 and the bid quantity is 5600. The stock has an open interest of 13,543,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹139.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹138.25

Delta Corp stock is currently priced at 139.5, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.9.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months-25.93%
6 Months-43.12%
YTD-35.03%
1 Year-37.22%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.25, down -5.11% from yesterday's ₹145.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 138.25 with a percent change of -5.11 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.11%, resulting in a net decrease of 7.45.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹145.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 506,990 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 145.7.

