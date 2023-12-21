Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹146.95 and closed at ₹145.7. The stock reached a high of ₹146.95 and a low of ₹137.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at ₹3702.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp shares was 506,990 shares.
Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 139.75. The bid price is 139.7 and the offer price is 140.75. The offer quantity is 5600 and the bid quantity is 5600. The stock has an open interest of 13,543,600.
Delta Corp stock is currently priced at ₹139.5, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|-25.93%
|6 Months
|-43.12%
|YTD
|-35.03%
|1 Year
|-37.22%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹138.25 with a percent change of -5.11 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.11%, resulting in a net decrease of ₹7.45.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 506,990 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹145.7.
