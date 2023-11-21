Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.15 and closed at ₹138.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹136.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3668.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 198,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 139.45. The bid price is 139.4, and the offer price is 139.9. The offer quantity is 2800, and the bid quantity is 14000. The stock has an open interest of 13227200.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹140. There has been a percent change of 2.19, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹3. Overall, the stock price has increased, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Delta Corp.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.49%
|3 Months
|-24.67%
|6 Months
|-38.34%
|YTD
|-35.62%
|1 Year
|-37.0%
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹137. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decrease of ₹1.6 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,083. The closing price for the stock was ₹138.6.
