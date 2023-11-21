Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 137 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.15 and closed at 138.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 139.3 and a low of 136.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3668.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 198,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 139.05 as against previous close of 137.5

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 139.45. The bid price is 139.4, and the offer price is 139.9. The offer quantity is 2800, and the bid quantity is 14000. The stock has an open interest of 13227200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹140, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹137

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 140. There has been a percent change of 2.19, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3. Overall, the stock price has increased, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Delta Corp.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.49%
3 Months-24.67%
6 Months-38.34%
YTD-35.62%
1 Year-37.0%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹137, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹138.6

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 137. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, indicating a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 198,083. The closing price for the stock was 138.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.