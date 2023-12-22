Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 138.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.2 and closed at 138.25. The stock's high for the day was 141.95, while the low was 135.35. The company's market capitalization is 3,792.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 489,824 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.6, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹138.25

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 141.6 with a 2.42% percent change and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.42% and the actual increase in price is 3.35.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 489,824. The closing price for the stock was 138.25.

