Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹145.8 and closed at ₹144.2. The high for the day was ₹147.1, while the low was ₹141.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹3805.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 198,033 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹142.1, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹144.2
Delta Corp stock is currently trading at ₹142.1 with a decrease of 1.46% or a net change of -2.1.
22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹144.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on BSE had a volume of 198,033 shares with a closing price of ₹144.2.