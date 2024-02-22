Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 144.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of 145.8 and closed at 144.2. The high for the day was 147.1, while the low was 141.4. The market capitalization stood at 3805.44 crore. The 52-week high was 259.95 and the low was 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 198,033 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹142.1, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹144.2

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at 142.1 with a decrease of 1.46% or a net change of -2.1.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹144.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on BSE had a volume of 198,033 shares with a closing price of 144.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!