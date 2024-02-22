Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹145.8 and closed at ₹144.2. The high for the day was ₹147.1, while the low was ₹141.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹3805.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 198,033 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.