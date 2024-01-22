Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹144.3 and closed at ₹144.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹146.5 and a low of ₹144.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,888.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. On the BSE, a total of 75,496 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-62.5%) & ₹0.15 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (-90.0%) & ₹4.6 (-12.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 145.2 0.6 0.41 259.95 124.6 3885.49 Emerald Leisures 110.75 4.0 3.75 192.55 73.05 55.44

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹144.3 and a high price of ₹146.5 for the current day.

Delta Corp January futures opened at 144.2 as against previous close of 144.25 Delta Corp is a stock listed at a spot price of 145.1. The bid price is 145.15, while the offer price is 146.15. The offer quantity is 12000, and the bid quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 13818000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.86% 3 Months 1.74% 6 Months -23.15% YTD -0.82% 1 Year -27.61%

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹144.6 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹145.2 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% and the price has increased by 0.6. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹144.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 75,496 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹144.6.