 Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 144.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.2 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 144.3 and closed at 144.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 146.5 and a low of 144.3. The company's market capitalization is 3,888.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. On the BSE, a total of 75,496 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:56:59 AM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.15 (-62.5%) & 0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.95 (-90.0%) & 4.6 (-12.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp145.20.60.41259.95124.63885.49
Emerald Leisures110.754.03.75192.5573.0555.44
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:42 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock had a low price of 144.3 and a high price of 146.5 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20:13 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹144.6

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.2. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.6, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10:05 AM IST

Delta Corp January futures opened at 144.2 as against previous close of 144.25

Delta Corp is a stock listed at a spot price of 145.1. The bid price is 145.15, while the offer price is 146.15. The offer quantity is 12000, and the bid quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 13818000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:16 AM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹144.6

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 145.2. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.6 points. Overall, these figures suggest a positive movement in the stock price of Delta Corp.

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:54 AM IST

Delta Corp Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:27 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.86%
3 Months1.74%
6 Months-23.15%
YTD-0.82%
1 Year-27.61%
22 Jan 2024, 09:11:27 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹144.6

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.2 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% and the price has increased by 0.6. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00:27 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹144.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 75,496 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 144.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App