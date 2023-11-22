Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 137 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, opened at 137.95 and closed at 137 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 140.2 and a low of 137.65. The market capitalization of the company is 3,722.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 169,729 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 169,729 shares and closed at a price of 137.

