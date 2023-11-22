Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, opened at ₹137.95 and closed at ₹137 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹140.2 and a low of ₹137.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,722.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 169,729 shares on the BSE.

