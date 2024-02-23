Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 142.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.85 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 142.95 and closed at 142.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.95 and the low was 139.5. The market capitalization stands at 3825.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 142,167 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹142.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a trading volume of 142,167 shares with a closing price of 142.5.

