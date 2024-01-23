 Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil | Mint
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil
LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 145.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.45 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 146.75 and closed at 145.15 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 146.75, and the low was 145.3. The stock has a market capitalization of 3896.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 7818 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:24:27 AM IST

Delta Corp January futures opened at 144.2 as against previous close of 145.1

Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 142.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 141.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 142.65. There are 3000 shares available at the offer price and 6000 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for this stock is 13611000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is 141.35, while the high price is 146.75.

23 Jan 2024, 11:07:20 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹142.45, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹145.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 142.45, which represents a decrease of 1.86% compared to the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of -2.7 points.

Click here for Delta Corp Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:53:20 AM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.1 (-75.0%) & 0.2 (+33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.0 (+50.54%) & 0.5 (+42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:43 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp143.0-2.15-1.48259.95124.63826.62
Emerald Leisures110.750.00.0192.5573.0555.44
23 Jan 2024, 10:20:05 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.95, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹145.15

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 143.95, representing a decrease of 0.83% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -1.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock reached a low of 143.5 and a high of 146.75 in today's trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 10:14:28 AM IST

Delta Corp January futures opened at 144.2 as against previous close of 145.1

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 143.85. The stock has a bid price of 144.35 and an offer price of 144.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 6000 shares. The open interest for Delta Corp is 13,806,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:59:41 AM IST

Delta Corp Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:54:28 AM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹144.2, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹145.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 144.2, with a percent change of -0.65% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and by 0.95. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.

23 Jan 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months-22.96%
YTD-0.58%
1 Year-28.08%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18:57 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹145.15 on last trading day

The volume for Delta Corp on the last day was 7818 shares and the closing price was 145.15.

