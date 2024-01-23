Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plummets Amidst Market Turmoil

Delta Corp January futures opened at 144.2 as against previous close of 145.1 Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 142.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 141.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 142.65. There are 3000 shares available at the offer price and 6000 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for this stock is 13611000.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-75.0%) & ₹0.2 (+33.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.0 (+50.54%) & ₹0.5 (+42.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 143.0 -2.15 -1.48 259.95 124.6 3826.62 Emerald Leisures 110.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 73.05 55.44

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 143.85. The stock has a bid price of 144.35 and an offer price of 144.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 6000 shares. The open interest for Delta Corp is 13,806,000 shares.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.75% 3 Months 2.36% 6 Months -22.96% YTD -0.58% 1 Year -28.08%