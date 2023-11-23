Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹139.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹140.05 and a low of ₹137.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3715.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 82,472 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹139 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 82,472 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹139.