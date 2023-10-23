Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Sees Positive Trading Session

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹127 and closed at ₹127.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹130.25 and a low of ₹127 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,476.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 326,745 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹129.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹129.8, with no net change and a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable during this period.

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 128.99 10 Days 135.27 20 Days 139.13 50 Days 164.67 100 Days 193.74 300 Days 197.94

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.05 (-6.15%) & ₹0.6 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.35 (+16.25%) & ₹6.4 (+11.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The Delta Corp stock reached a low of ₹128.4 and a high of ₹135.35 on the current day.

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.85, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹129.8 The current price of Delta Corp stock is ₹129.85, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has only slightly increased by 0.04 percent, with a small net change of 0.05.

Delta Corp Live Updates DELTA CORP More Information

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 130.75. The bid price is 130.9 and the offer price is 131.15. The offer quantity is 5600 and the bid quantity is also 5600. The open interest is at 9914800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 130.35 0.55 0.42 259.95 124.6 3488.11 Emerald Leisures 139.0 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.35 69.59

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹131.15, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹129.8 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹131.15. There has been a 1.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35. Click here for Delta Corp AGM

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is ₹128.4, while the high price is ₹135.35.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.0 (+23.08%) & ₹0.9 (+12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.95 (-26.25%) & ₹5.65 (-1.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.85, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹129.8 The current price of Delta Corp stock is ₹130.85, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or ₹1.05.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 130.95 1.15 0.89 259.95 124.6 3504.16 Emerald Leisures 139.0 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.35 69.59

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.8. The bid price is 131.0 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 131.2 with an offer quantity of 5600. The stock has an open interest of 9867200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was ₹128.4, while the high price reached was ₹135.35.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹129.8 The current stock price of Delta Corp is ₹130.75 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 129.8 0.0 0.0 259.95 124.6 3473.39 Emerald Leisures 139.0 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.35 69.59

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (+7.69%) & ₹0.85 (+6.25%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.85 (+3.75%) & ₹7.35 (+27.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹129.8 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹129.6, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6 Delta Corp is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 131.8. The bid price and offer price are both 131.8 and 131.95 respectively. There are 2800 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2800 shares available for sale at the offer price. The stock has a high open interest of 9982000, indicating significant investor interest and potential for liquidity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is ₹129.4, while the high price is ₹135.35.

Delta Corp Live Updates DELTA CORP More Information

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹133.8, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹129.8 Delta Corp stock has a current price of ₹133.8. It has experienced a 3.08% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement recently.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.29% 3 Months -29.73% 6 Months -33.35% YTD -39.0% 1 Year -40.25%

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹132, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹129.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹132. It has experienced a 1.69% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 326,745 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹127.65.