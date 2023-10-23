Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Sees Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
18 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 129.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.8 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 127 and closed at 127.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 130.25 and a low of 127 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 3,476.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 326,745 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹129.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 129.8, with no net change and a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable during this period.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days128.99
10 Days135.27
20 Days139.13
50 Days164.67
100 Days193.74
300 Days197.94
23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (-6.15%) & 0.6 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.35 (+16.25%) & 6.4 (+11.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock reached a low of 128.4 and a high of 135.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.85, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 129.85, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has only slightly increased by 0.04 percent, with a small net change of 0.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 130.75. The bid price is 130.9 and the offer price is 131.15. The offer quantity is 5600 and the bid quantity is also 5600. The open interest is at 9914800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.350.550.42259.95124.63488.11
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹131.15, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 131.15. There has been a 1.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

Click here for Delta Corp AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is 128.4, while the high price is 135.35.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.0 (+23.08%) & 0.9 (+12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (-26.25%) & 5.65 (-1.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.85, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 130.85, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or 1.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.951.150.89259.95124.63504.16
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.8. The bid price is 131.0 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 131.2 with an offer quantity of 5600. The stock has an open interest of 9867200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was 128.4, while the high price reached was 135.35.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current stock price of Delta Corp is 130.75 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp129.80.00.0259.95124.63473.39
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.3569.59
23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.5 (+7.69%) & 0.85 (+6.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.85 (+3.75%) & 7.35 (+27.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 129.6, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 131.5 as against previous close of 130.6

Delta Corp is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 131.8. The bid price and offer price are both 131.8 and 131.95 respectively. There are 2800 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2800 shares available for sale at the offer price. The stock has a high open interest of 9982000, indicating significant investor interest and potential for liquidity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Delta Corp stock is 129.4, while the high price is 135.35.

23 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹133.8, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹129.8

Delta Corp stock has a current price of 133.8. It has experienced a 3.08% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement recently.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.29%
3 Months-29.73%
6 Months-33.35%
YTD-39.0%
1 Year-40.25%
23 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹132, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹129.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 132. It has experienced a 1.69% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 326,745 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 127.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.