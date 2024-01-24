Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 145.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp's stock opened at 146.75 and closed at 145.15. The highest price for the day was 146.75, while the lowest was 139. The market capitalization of the company is 3755.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 374,395 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹145.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, there were 374,395 shares traded at a closing price of 145.15.

