Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock drops due to market fluctuations

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 138.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.8 and closed at 138.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 139.95 and a low of 134.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3652.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 445,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹136.4, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹138.6

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 136.4, representing a percent change of -1.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.59% from its previous value. The net change is -2.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.2 in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a volume of 445,385 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 138.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.