Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock drops due to market fluctuations

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.8 and closed at ₹138.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹139.95 and a low of ₹134.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3652.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 445,385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹136.4, representing a percent change of -1.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.59% from its previous value. The net change is -2.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2.2 in value.
On the last day, Delta Corp had a volume of 445,385 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹138.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!