Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 141 and closed at 140.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 142.5 and a low of 134.35 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 3,670.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 518,897 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹137.05

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 138.25, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.88% since the last trading session, resulting in a net change of 1.2 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a BSE volume of 518,897 shares. The closing price for the stock was 140.25.

