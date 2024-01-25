Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp's Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹141 and closed at ₹140.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹142.5 and a low of ₹134.35 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,670.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 518,897 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹138.25, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.88% since the last trading session, resulting in a net change of 1.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a BSE volume of 518,897 shares.
