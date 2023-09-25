Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Trade
Delta Corp stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -17.69 %. The stock closed at 175.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp's stock opened at 157.75 and closed at 175.25 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was 157.75, while the lowest price was 140.2. The market capitalization of the company is 3917.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 259.95 and 173.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,343,267 shares.

25 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹144.25, down -17.69% from yesterday's ₹175.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 144.25. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -17.69. The net change in the stock price is -31. This indicates a significant decrease in the value of Delta Corp stock.

25 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹175.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 5,344,310 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 175.25.

