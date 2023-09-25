Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹157.75 and closed at ₹175.25 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was ₹157.75, while the lowest price was ₹140.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3917.49 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹259.95 and ₹173.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,343,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.