Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock falls as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 143.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp opened at 142.05 and closed at 141.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 143.55, while the lowest price was 140.3. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3833.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. A total of 546,569 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹141.9, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹143.15

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 141.9 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 1.25 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months-24.24%
6 Months-39.89%
YTD-32.73%
1 Year-31.19%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹143.5, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹143.15

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 143.5, with a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹141.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp recorded a volume of 546,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 141.6.

