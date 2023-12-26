Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock falls as investors react to disappointing earnings

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp opened at ₹142.05 and closed at ₹141.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹143.55, while the lowest price was ₹140.3. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3833.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. A total of 546,569 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹141.9 with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and the net change is a decrease of 1.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.14%
|3 Months
|-24.24%
|6 Months
|-39.89%
|YTD
|-32.73%
|1 Year
|-31.19%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹143.5, with a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp recorded a volume of 546,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹141.6.
