Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.25 and closed at 137.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 139.9, while the low was 136.35. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3695.64 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹137.05

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 138 with a percent change of 0.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.95, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.95 from the previous trading day.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.05.

