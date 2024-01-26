Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock soars on positive trading day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.25 and closed at ₹137.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹139.9, while the low was ₹136.35. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3695.64 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Delta Corp stock is ₹138 with a percent change of 0.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.95, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹0.95 from the previous trading day.
On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
