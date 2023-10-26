Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's 134.7

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -5.38 %. The stock closed at 134.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.45 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day, Delta Corp opened at 136.05 and closed at 130. The stock had a high of 140.7 and a low of 131. The company's market capitalization is currently 3,607.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. On the BSE, a total of 1,347,703 shares of Delta Corp were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp closed today at ₹127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The stock price of Delta Corp closed at 127.45, which represents a decrease of 5.38% from the previous day's closing price of 134.7. The net change in the stock price is -7.25.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp127.45-7.25-5.38259.95124.63410.51
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.669.59
26 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Delta Corp reached a low of 126.5 and a high of 134.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 134.35 as against previous close of 135.0

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 127.45. The bid price is 127.4 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 127.65 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 3861200.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Delta Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Delta Corp Ltd has a 52 week low price of 122.60 and a 52 week high price of 259.95.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.35, down -5.46% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.35, with a percent change of -5.46 and a net change of -7.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 5.46% and has seen a decrease of 7.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-93.33%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.5 (+284.62%) & 2.5 (+212.5%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp127.05-7.65-5.68259.95124.63399.8
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.669.59
26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.15, down -4.86% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 128.15, which represents a percent change of -4.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.86%. The net change is -6.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.55. Overall, this data suggests that the Delta Corp stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Delta Corp stock was 127.65 and the high price was 134.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 134.35 as against previous close of 135.0

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 127.8. The bid price and offer price are 127.7 and 127.9 respectively, with bid and offer quantities at 2800. The open interest stands at 3889200. Delta Corp is a reliable stock option for investors looking for potential returns in the market.

26 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.95, down -5.01% from yesterday's ₹134.7

26 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days129.45
10 Days134.14
20 Days136.87
50 Days163.55
100 Days192.63
300 Days197.47
26 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was 128.65, while the high price reached was 134.65.

26 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-93.33%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+207.69%) & 1.3 (+62.5%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.45, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 129.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.25, which means that the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 134.35 as against previous close of 135.0

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 129.7. The bid price is 129.45 and the offer price is 129.85. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 5600. The open interest stands at 4037600.

26 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp129.6-5.1-3.79259.95124.63468.04
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.669.59
26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.2, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 130.2, which is a decrease of 3.34% from the previous close. The net change is -4.5, indicating a decrease in the stock value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Delta Corp AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Delta Corp stock today was 129, while the high price reached 134.65.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-93.33%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (+87.5%) & 5.25 (+169.23%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.7, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that its price is 129.7, which represents a decrease of 3.71% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5, indicating a downward movement.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 134.35 as against previous close of 135.0

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 129.9. The bid price is 129.7 and the offer price is 129.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 2800 and an offer quantity of 19600. The open interest for Delta Corp is 4079600.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp129.7-5.0-3.71259.95124.63470.71
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.669.59
26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.85, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 129.85, with a percent change of -3.6 and a net change of -4.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.6% and the value has decreased by 4.85. This information suggests that there may be a negative trend in the stock's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day is 129 and its high price is 134.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 145.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-93.33%) & 0.05 (-83.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 26 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (+87.5%) & 5.65 (+189.74%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp129.75-4.95-3.67259.95124.63472.05
Emerald Leisures139.00.00.0192.5568.669.59
26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.6, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹134.7

Delta Corp is currently trading at a price of 129.6, which represents a decline of 3.79% from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of -5.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's low price for the day was 129.2, while the high price reached was 134.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Delta Corp October futures opened at 134.35 as against previous close of 135.0

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 129.85. The bid price is 130.0 and the offer price is 130.15. There is an offer quantity of 5600 and a bid quantity of 5600. The open interest for Delta Corp is 4188800.

26 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.85, down -3.6% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data shows that Delta Corp stock has a price of 129.85. There has been a percent change of -3.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.85, further confirming the decline in stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.41%
3 Months-28.22%
6 Months-32.53%
YTD-36.65%
1 Year-39.25%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹131.7, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 131.7. There has been a percent change of -2.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 3. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹130 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 1,347,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 130.

