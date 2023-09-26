Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp shares plummet as investor confidence wavers

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹137.5 and closed at ₹143 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹144.05 and a low of ₹134.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,779.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹140.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2,748,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹140.8. There has been a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates that there has been a decrease in the stock price.
The Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹134.55 and a high price of ₹144.05 for the current day.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,748,105 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹143.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!