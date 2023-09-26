Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp shares plummet as investor confidence wavers

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 143 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.8 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 137.5 and closed at 143 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 144.05 and a low of 134.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,779.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 140.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2,748,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹140.8, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹143

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 140.8. There has been a percent change of -1.54 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates that there has been a decrease in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock had a low price of 134.55 and a high price of 144.05 for the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹143 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,748,105 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 143.

