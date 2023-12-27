Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 143.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.15 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Delta Corp was 143.5, and the close price was 143.15. The stock reached a high of 146.25 and a low of 140.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3887.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 485,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.15, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹143.15

The current price of Delta Corp stock is 145.15. The percent change is 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, indicating that the stock has increased by 2. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price change.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹143.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 485,590 shares. The closing price of the shares was 143.15.

