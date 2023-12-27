Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Delta Corp was ₹143.5, and the close price was ₹143.15. The stock reached a high of ₹146.25 and a low of ₹140.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹3887.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 485,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Delta Corp stock is ₹145.15. The percent change is 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹2. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price change.
On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 485,590 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹143.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!