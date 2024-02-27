Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 146.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.5 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock price had a slight increase on the last day, opening at 146.25 and closing at 146.6. The high for the day was 151.85 and the low was 145.45. The market capitalization stood at 4003.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,802,959 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹149.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹146.6

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at 149.5, which represents a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹146.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,802,959 with a closing price of 146.6.

