comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 130.9, up 2.71% from yesterday's 127.45
BackBack

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.9, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹127.45

22 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 127.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta CorpPremium
Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at 134.65 and closed at 134.7. The stock had a high of 134.65 and a low of 126.5. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3413.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 296,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36:56 PM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.9, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹127.45

Delta Corp stock closed at 130.9, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.45. Yesterday's closing price was 127.45.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22:40 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp130.93.452.71259.95124.63502.83
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
27 Oct 2023, 05:41:56 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is 125.35 and the high price is 131.90.

27 Oct 2023, 03:32:27 PM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 131.45. The bid price is 132.2 with a bid quantity of 5600, while the offer price is 132.4 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10564400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:41:41 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.3 (+3.55%) & 3.75 (+7.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.8 (-23.81%) & 7.15 (-9.49%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30:02 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp128.81.351.06259.95124.63446.63
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
27 Oct 2023, 02:24:56 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.3, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 129.3 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.45% or 1.85 points.

Click here for Delta Corp Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 02:13:56 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock had a low price of 125.35 and a high price of 129.9 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:04:56 PM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 127.7. The bid price is 128.5 and the offer price is 128.6. The bid quantity is 2800 and the offer quantity is 5600. The open interest for this stock is 10094000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:52 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.75, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹127.45

Delta Corp stock currently has a price of 127.75 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31:20 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days130.34
10 Days133.39
20 Days136.45
50 Days162.56
100 Days191.55
300 Days197.11
27 Oct 2023, 01:28:23 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.2 (-12.06%) & 3.15 (-10.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.7 (+9.52%) & 8.4 (+6.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17:23 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Delta Corp stock today was 125.35, while the high price reached 129.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:11:27 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.35% and the price has dropped by 0.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:17 PM IST

Delta Corp Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36:33 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp127.25-0.2-0.16259.95124.63405.15
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
27 Oct 2023, 12:23:30 PM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.4 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock's price has decreased slightly by 0.04% or 0.05 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:15:38 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Delta Corp reached a low of 125.35 and a high of 129.90 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:11:40 PM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.45 (-8.51%) & 3.35 (-4.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.6 (+11.11%) & 8.05 (+1.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:58:40 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.2, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.25.

Click here for Delta Corp News

27 Oct 2023, 11:43:25 AM IST

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8

Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price for this stock is 128.25, while the offer price is 128.4. The bid quantity stands at 5600, while the offer quantity is 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 10043600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:43:03 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp127.4-0.05-0.04259.95124.63409.17
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
27 Oct 2023, 11:15:52 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.65 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.2. The stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the net change is 0.2. This indicates that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:11:26 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is 125.35, while the high price is 129.9.

27 Oct 2023, 10:52:14 AM IST

Top active options for Delta Corp

Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.35 (-9.93%) & 3.35 (-4.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.95 (+5.56%) & 8.85 (+12.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33:16 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Delta Corp126.7-0.75-0.59259.95124.63390.44
Emerald Leisures141.750.00.0192.5568.670.96
27 Oct 2023, 10:23:18 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹127.45

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 127.8, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% and the price has increased by 0.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10:01 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Delta Corp stock today was 125.35 and the high price was 129.9.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55:58 AM IST

Delta Corp Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:44:10 AM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by 5.38%, resulting in a net change of -7.25. The stock is priced at 127.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months-31.87%
6 Months-35.6%
YTD-40.11%
1 Year-42.56%
27 Oct 2023, 09:17:26 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹134.7

The stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by 5.38% or 7.25. As of the current data, the stock price is 127.45.

27 Oct 2023, 08:11:25 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹134.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 296,474 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 134.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App