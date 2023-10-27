Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 130.9, up 2.71% from yesterday's 127.45

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp closed today at ₹130.9, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹127.45 Delta Corp stock closed at ₹130.9, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.45. Yesterday's closing price was ₹127.45.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 130.9 3.45 2.71 259.95 124.6 3502.83 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is ₹125.35 and the high price is ₹131.90.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 131.45. The bid price is 132.2 with a bid quantity of 5600, while the offer price is 132.4 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10564400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.3 (+3.55%) & ₹3.75 (+7.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.8 (-23.81%) & ₹7.15 (-9.49%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 128.8 1.35 1.06 259.95 124.6 3446.63 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.3, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹129.3 with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.45% or 1.85 points. Click here for Delta Corp Key Metrics

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹125.35 and a high price of ₹129.9 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 127.7. The bid price is 128.5 and the offer price is 128.6. The bid quantity is 2800 and the offer quantity is 5600. The open interest for this stock is 10094000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.75, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹127.45 Delta Corp stock currently has a price of ₹127.75 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 130.34 10 Days 133.39 20 Days 136.45 50 Days 162.56 100 Days 191.55 300 Days 197.11

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-12.06%) & ₹3.15 (-10.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.7 (+9.52%) & ₹8.4 (+6.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Delta Corp stock today was ₹125.35, while the high price reached ₹129.9.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹127, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.35% and the price has dropped by ₹0.45.

Delta Corp Live Updates

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 127.25 -0.2 -0.16 259.95 124.6 3405.15 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹127.4 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock's price has decreased slightly by 0.04% or 0.05 points.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Delta Corp reached a low of ₹125.35 and a high of ₹129.90 on the current day.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.45 (-8.51%) & ₹3.35 (-4.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.6 (+11.11%) & ₹8.05 (+1.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹127.2, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.25. Click here for Delta Corp News

Delta Corp October futures opened at 130.6 as against previous close of 128.8 Delta Corp is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 127.4. The bid price for this stock is 128.25, while the offer price is 128.4. The bid quantity stands at 5600, while the offer quantity is 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 10043600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 127.4 -0.05 -0.04 259.95 124.6 3409.17 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.65, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹127.65 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.2. The stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the net change is 0.2. This indicates that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is ₹125.35, while the high price is ₹129.9.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.35 (-9.93%) & ₹3.35 (-4.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.95 (+5.56%) & ₹8.85 (+12.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 126.7 -0.75 -0.59 259.95 124.6 3390.44 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹127.45 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹127.8, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% and the price has increased by ₹0.35.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Delta Corp stock today was ₹125.35 and the high price was ₹129.9.

Delta Corp Live Updates

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹134.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by 5.38%, resulting in a net change of -7.25. The stock is priced at ₹127.45.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.7% 3 Months -31.87% 6 Months -35.6% YTD -40.11% 1 Year -42.56%

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹127.45, down -5.38% from yesterday's ₹134.7 The stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by 5.38% or ₹7.25. As of the current data, the stock price is ₹127.45.