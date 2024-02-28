Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹151.3 and closed at ₹149.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹151.75, while the low was ₹146.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹3925.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 396,702 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
