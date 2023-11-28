Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets on the market

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, opened at ₹136.05 and closed at ₹136.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹140.1 and a low of ₹135.7. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3,663.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. On the BSE, a total of 180,489 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|-24.89%
|6 Months
|-42.01%
|YTD
|-35.69%
|1 Year
|-37.94%
