Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, opened at 136.05 and closed at 136.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 140.1 and a low of 135.7. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3,663.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. On the BSE, a total of 180,489 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹135, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹136.9

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is 135, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the net change in the stock price is -1.9.

28 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Delta Corp stock had a low price of 134.9 and a high price of 137.45 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 137.3 as against previous close of 137.1

Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 135.55. The bid price and offer price are both 135.55 and 135.7 respectively. The offer quantity is 2800 shares and the bid quantity is 5600 shares. The open interest for this stock is 8338400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹135.25, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹136.9

Based on the current data of Delta Corp stock, the price is 135.25. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, which further confirms the decrease in stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months-24.89%
6 Months-42.01%
YTD-35.69%
1 Year-37.94%
28 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹136.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹136.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is 136.95, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹136.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 180,489. The closing price of the shares was 136.4.

