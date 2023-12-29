Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp opened at ₹148.2 and closed at ₹147.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹150.05, while the low was ₹141.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹3,853.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 562,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.