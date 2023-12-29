Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 147.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Delta Corp opened at 148.2 and closed at 147.2. The stock's high for the day was 150.05, while the low was 141.75. The company's market capitalization is 3,853.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 562,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹147.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a volume of 562,747 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 147.2.

