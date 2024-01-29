Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹138.25 and closed at ₹137.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹139.9 and a low of ₹136.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,695.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.