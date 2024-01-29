Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 138.25 and closed at 137.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 139.9 and a low of 136.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,695.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,711 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp closed at ₹137.05 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE saw a volume of 119,711 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 137.05.

