Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of ₹136.95 and a close price of ₹136.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹137.45 and a low of ₹133.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹3585.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95, while the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 359,347 shares.

