Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of ₹136.95 and a close price of ₹136.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹137.45 and a low of ₹133.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹3585.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95, while the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 359,347 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹133.9 with a percent change of -2.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.19% from its previous closing price. The net change is -3, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|-26.98%
|6 Months
|-44.43%
|YTD
|-37.05%
|1 Year
|-42.29%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹133.9. There has been a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of Delta Corp stock.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 359,347. The closing price of the stock was ₹136.9.
