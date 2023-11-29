Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 136.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of 136.95 and a close price of 136.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 137.45 and a low of 133.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 3585.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 259.95, while the 52-week low was 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 359,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹133.9, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹136.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 133.9 with a percent change of -2.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.19% from its previous closing price. The net change is -3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.23%
3 Months-26.98%
6 Months-44.43%
YTD-37.05%
1 Year-42.29%
29 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹133.9, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹136.9

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 133.9. There has been a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of Delta Corp stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹136.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 359,347. The closing price of the stock was 136.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.