Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -4.55 %. The stock closed at 140.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, a gaming and hospitality company, had an open price of 141.7 and a close price of 140.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 143.75 and a low of 133.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3598.84 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 259.95 and a low of 134.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 651,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 651,875 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 140.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.