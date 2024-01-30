Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock soars on positive trading day

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock price on the last day was ₹138. The stock had a high of ₹140.8 and a low of ₹137.1. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3,706.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 291,785 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|3 Months
|-3.91%
|6 Months
|-30.88%
|YTD
|-5.14%
|1 Year
|-27.17%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹138.4. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.4, meaning that the stock has gained 0.4 points.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a total volume of 291,785 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹138.
