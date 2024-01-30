Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 138 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock price on the last day was 138. The stock had a high of 140.8 and a low of 137.1. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3,706.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 291,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.35%
3 Months-3.91%
6 Months-30.88%
YTD-5.14%
1 Year-27.17%
30 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹138.4, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹138

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 138.4. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.4, meaning that the stock has gained 0.4 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a total volume of 291,785 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 138.

