Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp sees stock price rise today

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹132.8 and closed at ₹133.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹135.95 and a low of ₹132.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3587.18 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹259.95 and a 52-week low of ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 892,750 shares.
Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 133.9. The bid price and offer price are 133.9 and 134.0 respectively. The bid quantity is 2800 and the offer quantity is 8400. The open interest for Delta Corp is 2805600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.7%
|3 Months
|-28.37%
|6 Months
|-44.77%
|YTD
|-37.03%
|1 Year
|-41.34%
