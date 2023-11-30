Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp sees stock price rise today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 133.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 132.8 and closed at 133.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 135.95 and a low of 132.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3587.18 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 259.95 and a 52-week low of 124.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 892,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Delta Corp November futures opened at 134.75 as against previous close of 134.25

Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 133.9. The bid price and offer price are 133.9 and 134.0 respectively. The bid quantity is 2800 and the offer quantity is 8400. The open interest for Delta Corp is 2805600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock had a low of 133.7 and a high of 135.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹134.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹133.95

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 134.1, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.7%
3 Months-28.37%
6 Months-44.77%
YTD-37.03%
1 Year-41.34%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹134.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹133.95

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 134.95. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1 point.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹133.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 892,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 133.9.

