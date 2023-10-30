Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp closed today at 128.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's 130.9

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp closed today at ₹128.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹130.9 Delta Corp stock closed at ₹128.4 today, representing a decrease of 1.91% from the previous day's closing price of ₹130.9. The net change in price was -2.5.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 128.4 -2.5 -1.91 259.95 124.6 3435.93 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹128.1 and a high price of ₹132.7 on the current day.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 132.6 as against previous close of 132.1 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 128.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 129.3, with a bid quantity of 5600. The offer price is 129.4, with an offer quantity of 5600. The stock has an open interest of 10866800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Delta Corp Ltd stock is 122.60, while the 52-week high price is 259.95.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.8, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹128.8, with a percent change of -1.6% and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.6% and has decreased by 2.1 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (-19.53%) & ₹3.55 (-21.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.05 (+11.02%) & ₹4.65 (+12.05%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹129, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹130.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹129. There has been a percent change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 129.0 -1.9 -1.45 259.95 124.6 3451.98 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Delta Corp stock had a low price of ₹128.1 and a high price of ₹132.7 for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp October futures opened at 132.6 as against previous close of 132.1 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 128.8. The bid price is 129.4, with a bid quantity of 2800. The offer price is 129.55, with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 10,855,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.7, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹128.7. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, indicating a decrease of ₹2.2.

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 130.57 10 Days 130.80 20 Days 135.31 50 Days 160.42 100 Days 189.29 300 Days 196.36

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.85 (-18.93%) & ₹3.6 (-20.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (+13.39%) & ₹4.6 (+10.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Delta Corp stock reached a low of ₹128.1 and a high of ₹132.7 on the current day.

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.95, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹128.95, with a percent change of -1.49 and a net change of -1.95. This indicates that the stock has moved downwards by 1.49% and has decreased by ₹1.95.

Delta Corp Live Updates

Delta Corp October futures opened at 132.6 as against previous close of 132.1 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 128.75. The bid price and offer price are 129.35 and 129.5 respectively. The bid and offer quantities are both 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10847200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 128.75 -2.15 -1.64 259.95 124.6 3445.29 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹130.9 Delta Corp stock currently has a price of ₹128.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.57%, resulting in a net change of -2.05. Click here for Delta Corp AGM

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range Today, Delta Corp stock reached a low of ₹128.1 and a high of ₹132.7.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.95 (-17.75%) & ₹3.7 (-18.68%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.45 (+17.32%) & ₹4.7 (+13.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.85, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that its price is ₹128.85. There has been a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.05.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 128.55 -2.35 -1.8 259.95 124.6 3439.94 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp October futures opened at 132.6 as against previous close of 132.1 Delta Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 128.55. The bid price for the stock is 129.0 with a bid quantity of 5600, while the offer price is 129.1 with an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Delta Corp is 10746400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Delta Corp reached a low of ₹128.1 and a high of ₹132.7 on the current day.

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.6, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹128.6. There has been a percent change of -1.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.3.

Top active options for Delta Corp Top active call options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹140.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-18.34%) & ₹3.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Delta Corp at 30 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.5 (+18.11%) & ₹4.95 (+19.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Delta Corp 129.2 -1.7 -1.3 259.95 124.6 3457.34 Emerald Leisures 141.75 0.0 0.0 192.55 68.6 70.96

Delta Corp share price NSE Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.5, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that its price is ₹128.5, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.83% and by ₹2.4. The stock is currently trading at ₹128.5.

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Delta Corp stock is ₹128.1, while the high price is ₹132.7.

Delta Corp October futures opened at 132.6 as against previous close of 132.1 Delta Corp is a stock trading at a spot price of 130.75. The bid price is 131.45 with a bid quantity of 2800, while the offer price is 131.55 with an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has an open interest of 11,065,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Delta Corp Live Updates

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹130.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹130.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹130.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.74% 3 Months -30.8% 6 Months -35.96% YTD -38.39% 1 Year -41.08%

Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹131.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹130.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹131.25. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.