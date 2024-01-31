Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at ₹139.25 and closed at ₹138.4. The stock had a high of ₹142.35 and a low of ₹138.05. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is ₹3721.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 173,036 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a volume of 173,036 shares and closed at a price of ₹138.4.