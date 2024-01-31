Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 138.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.95 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at 139.25 and closed at 138.4. The stock had a high of 142.35 and a low of 138.05. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is 3721.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 173,036 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp on the BSE had a volume of 173,036 shares and closed at a price of 138.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!