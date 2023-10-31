Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 128.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 132.7 and closed at 130.9. The stock reached a high of 132.7 and a low of 128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at 3,438.55 crores. The stock's 52-week high was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares was 2,699,879.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months-33.48%
6 Months-37.27%
YTD-39.66%
1 Year-42.01%
31 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹129.1, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹128.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is 129.1, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹130.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Delta Corp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,699,879. The closing price of the shares was 130.9.

