Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹132.7 and closed at ₹130.9. The stock reached a high of ₹132.7 and a low of ₹128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at ₹3,438.55 crores. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares was 2,699,879.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|-33.48%
|6 Months
|-37.27%
|YTD
|-39.66%
|1 Year
|-42.01%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹129.1, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.
