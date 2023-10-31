Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹132.7 and closed at ₹130.9. The stock reached a high of ₹132.7 and a low of ₹128.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at ₹3,438.55 crores. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares was 2,699,879.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.