LIVE UPDATES

Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Falls 5% Amid Market Volatility

10 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 123.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 123.3 and closed at 123.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 123.8, while the low was 120.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at 3268.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 259.95, and the 52-week low was 110. The BSE volume for the day was 29855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:42:50 PM IST

Delta Corp share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp reached a peak of 121.85 and a low of 121.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price went above the hourly resistance level of 121.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.88Support 1121.58
Resistance 2122.02Support 2121.42
Resistance 3122.18Support 3121.28
06 May 2024, 01:06:21 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp stock's price fluctuated between 120.5 as the low and 123.8 as the high on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:49:19 PM IST

Delta Corp share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.96% higher than yesterday

The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM is 17.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 121.65, up by -1.26%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 122.77 and 121.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 121.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 122.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.9Support 1121.5
Resistance 2122.1Support 2121.3
Resistance 3122.3Support 3121.1
06 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

Delta Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days122.74
10 Days122.05
20 Days122.55
50 Days129.03
100 Days136.43
300 Days149.98
06 May 2024, 12:17:20 PM IST

Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹121.75, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹123.2

Delta Corp share price is at 121.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 121.5 and 124.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 121.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49:55 AM IST

Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.11% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Delta Corp until 11 AM is 36.11% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 121.5, a decrease of -1.38%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with the price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:33:42 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 122.87 and 120.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 120.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 122.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.77Support 1121.22
Resistance 2123.63Support 2120.53
Resistance 3124.32Support 3119.67
06 May 2024, 11:20:16 AM IST

Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹123.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 123.8 & 120.5 yesterday to end at 123.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

