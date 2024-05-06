Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Falls 5% Amid Market Volatility

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹123.3 and closed at ₹123.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹123.8, while the low was ₹120.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹3268.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹259.95, and the 52-week low was ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 29855 shares.
Delta Corp reached a peak of 121.85 and a low of 121.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price went above the hourly resistance level of 121.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.88
|Support 1
|121.58
|Resistance 2
|122.02
|Support 2
|121.42
|Resistance 3
|122.18
|Support 3
|121.28
Delta Corp stock's price fluctuated between ₹120.5 as the low and ₹123.8 as the high on the current day.
The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM is 17.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹121.65, up by -1.26%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 122.77 and 121.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 121.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 122.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.9
|Support 1
|121.5
|Resistance 2
|122.1
|Support 2
|121.3
|Resistance 3
|122.3
|Support 3
|121.1
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|122.74
|10 Days
|122.05
|20 Days
|122.55
|50 Days
|129.03
|100 Days
|136.43
|300 Days
|149.98
Delta Corp share price is at ₹121.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹121.5 and ₹124.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹121.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Delta Corp until 11 AM is 36.11% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹121.5, a decrease of -1.38%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with the price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 122.87 and 120.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 120.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 122.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.77
|Support 1
|121.22
|Resistance 2
|123.63
|Support 2
|120.53
|Resistance 3
|124.32
|Support 3
|119.67
The stock traded in the range of ₹123.8 & ₹120.5 yesterday to end at ₹123.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
