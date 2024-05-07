Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 123.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.7 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 123.3, reached a high of 123.8, and a low of 120.5 before closing at 123.2. The market capitalization was recorded at 3259.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 110. On the BSE, a total volume of 54,766 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1068 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1589 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1013 k & BSE volume was 54 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹123.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 123.8 & 120.5 yesterday to end at 123.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

