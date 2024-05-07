Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹123.3, reached a high of ₹123.8, and a low of ₹120.5 before closing at ₹123.2. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹3259.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹110. On the BSE, a total volume of 54,766 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 32.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1013 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹123.8 & ₹120.5 yesterday to end at ₹123.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
