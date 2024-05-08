Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock had a stable day with the open and close price at ₹121.85. The stock reached a high of ₹122.7 and a low of ₹119.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹3218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83,602 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.4
|Support 1
|118.5
|Resistance 2
|124.6
|Support 2
|116.8
|Resistance 3
|126.3
|Support 3
|114.6
The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1259 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹122.7 & ₹119.05 yesterday to end at ₹121.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
