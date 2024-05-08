Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 121.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.2 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock had a stable day with the open and close price at 121.85. The stock reached a high of 122.7 and a low of 119.05. The market capitalization stood at 3218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 83,602 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.4Support 1118.5
Resistance 2124.6Support 2116.8
Resistance 3126.3Support 3114.6
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1342 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1521 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1259 k & BSE volume was 83 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹121.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 122.7 & 119.05 yesterday to end at 121.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

