Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹120.35 and closed at ₹120.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹125.6, while the low was ₹118.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹3188.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95, and the 52-week low is ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 691,819 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 285.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 691 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.6 & ₹118.55 yesterday to end at ₹120.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
