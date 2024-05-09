Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 120.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.05 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 120.35 and closed at 120.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 125.6, while the low was 118.55. The market capitalization stands at 3188.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95, and the 52-week low is 110. The BSE volume for the day was 691,819 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1801 k

The trading volume yesterday was 285.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 691 k.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹120.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 125.6 & 118.55 yesterday to end at 120.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

