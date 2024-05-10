Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock closed at ₹119.05, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹119.15. The high for the day was ₹121.2, while the low was ₹116.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹3126.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹259.95 and a low of ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 233040 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.7
|Support 1
|115.0
|Resistance 2
|122.8
|Support 2
|113.4
|Resistance 3
|124.4
|Support 3
|110.3
The trading volume yesterday was 5.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1636 k & BSE volume was 233 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹121.2 & ₹116.1 yesterday to end at ₹119.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
