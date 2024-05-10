Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Delta Corp stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.75 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock closed at 119.05, slightly lower than the opening price of 119.15. The high for the day was 121.2, while the low was 116.1. The market capitalization stands at 3126.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 259.95 and a low of 110. The BSE volume for the day was 233040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.7Support 1115.0
Resistance 2122.8Support 2113.4
Resistance 3124.4Support 3110.3
10 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1869 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1768 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1636 k & BSE volume was 233 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹119.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 121.2 & 116.1 yesterday to end at 119.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

