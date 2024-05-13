Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turbulence

4 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 117.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.7 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.