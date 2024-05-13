Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Delta Corp stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 117.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.7 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 117.75 and closed at 116.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 118.10, while the low was 114.50. The market capitalization stood at 3150.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 259.95, and the low was 110. The BSE volume for the day was 225,112 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹116.7, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹117.65

Delta Corp share price is at 116.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.13 and 118.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Delta Corp has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at 117.50. Over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has declined by -44.21% to 117.50. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.67%
3 Months-17.81%
6 Months-16.13%
YTD-19.49%
1 Year-44.21%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.68Support 1115.13
Resistance 2120.17Support 2113.07
Resistance 3122.23Support 3111.58
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1664 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1768 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1439 k & BSE volume was 225 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹116.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 118.1 & 114.5 yesterday to end at 116.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

