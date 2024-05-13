Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turbulence

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹117.75 and closed at ₹116.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹118.10, while the low was ₹114.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹3150.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹259.95, and the low was ₹110. The BSE volume for the day was 225,112 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp share price is at ₹116.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.13 and ₹118.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Delta Corp has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at ₹117.50. Over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has declined by -44.21% to ₹117.50. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.67%
|3 Months
|-17.81%
|6 Months
|-16.13%
|YTD
|-19.49%
|1 Year
|-44.21%
The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.68
|Support 1
|115.13
|Resistance 2
|120.17
|Support 2
|113.07
|Resistance 3
|122.23
|Support 3
|111.58
The trading volume yesterday was 5.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1439 k & BSE volume was 225 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹118.1 & ₹114.5 yesterday to end at ₹116.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!