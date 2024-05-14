Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹117.7 and closed at ₹117.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹118.15, while the low was ₹115.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹3114.51 crores. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹110. The BSE trading volume for the day was 160,899 shares.
Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Delta Corp touched a high of 118.25 & a low of 117.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.97
|Support 1
|116.72
|Resistance 2
|118.73
|Support 2
|116.23
|Resistance 3
|119.22
|Support 3
|115.47
Delta Corp Live Updates
Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 1.2% to reach ₹117.7, following a similar trend to its industry peers, including Emerald Leisures. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also seen a slight increase of 0.18% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|117.7
|1.4
|1.2
|259.95
|110.0
|3152.01
|Emerald Leisures
|110.3
|5.25
|5.0
|192.55
|74.1
|55.22
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹117.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹116.3
Delta Corp share price is at ₹117.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.13 and ₹117.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at ₹117.45. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has decreased by -46.58% to ₹117.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.59%
|3 Months
|-17.61%
|6 Months
|-17.08%
|YTD
|-20.32%
|1 Year
|-46.58%
Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.93
|Support 1
|115.13
|Resistance 2
|119.47
|Support 2
|113.87
|Resistance 3
|120.73
|Support 3
|112.33
Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1008 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1748 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 847 k & BSE volume was 160 k.
Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹117.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹118.15 & ₹115.4 yesterday to end at ₹117.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
