Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 116.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.8 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 117.7 and closed at 117.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 118.15, while the low was 115.4. The market capitalization stands at 3114.51 crores. The 52-week high was 259.95 and the 52-week low was 110. The BSE trading volume for the day was 160,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp touched a high of 118.25 & a low of 117.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.97Support 1116.72
Resistance 2118.73Support 2116.23
Resistance 3119.22Support 3115.47
14 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 1.2% to reach 117.7, following a similar trend to its industry peers, including Emerald Leisures. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also seen a slight increase of 0.18% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp117.71.41.2259.95110.03152.01
Emerald Leisures110.35.255.0192.5574.155.22
14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp trading at ₹117.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹116.3

Delta Corp share price is at 117.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.13 and 117.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at 117.45. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has decreased by -46.58% to 117.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.59%
3 Months-17.61%
6 Months-17.08%
YTD-20.32%
1 Year-46.58%
14 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Delta Corp share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.93Support 1115.13
Resistance 2119.47Support 2113.87
Resistance 3120.73Support 3112.33
14 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today : Delta Corp volume yesterday was 1008 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1748 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 847 k & BSE volume was 160 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹117.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 118.15 & 115.4 yesterday to end at 117.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

