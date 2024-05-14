Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹117.7 and closed at ₹117.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹118.15, while the low was ₹115.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹3114.51 crores. The 52-week high was ₹259.95 and the 52-week low was ₹110. The BSE trading volume for the day was 160,899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delta Corp touched a high of 118.25 & a low of 117.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.97
|Support 1
|116.72
|Resistance 2
|118.73
|Support 2
|116.23
|Resistance 3
|119.22
|Support 3
|115.47
Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 1.2% to reach ₹117.7, following a similar trend to its industry peers, including Emerald Leisures. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also seen a slight increase of 0.18% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|117.7
|1.4
|1.2
|259.95
|110.0
|3152.01
|Emerald Leisures
|110.3
|5.25
|5.0
|192.55
|74.1
|55.22
Delta Corp share price is at ₹117.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.13 and ₹117.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 0.99% and is currently trading at ₹117.45. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has decreased by -46.58% to ₹117.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.59%
|3 Months
|-17.61%
|6 Months
|-17.08%
|YTD
|-20.32%
|1 Year
|-46.58%
The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.93
|Support 1
|115.13
|Resistance 2
|119.47
|Support 2
|113.87
|Resistance 3
|120.73
|Support 3
|112.33
The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 847 k & BSE volume was 160 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹118.15 & ₹115.4 yesterday to end at ₹117.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!