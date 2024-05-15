Active Stocks
Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp closed today at ₹116.9, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹117.7

40 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 117.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.9 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights Premium
Delta Corp Share Price Highlights

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp's stock opened at 116.55 and closed at 116.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 118.25, while the low was 116.55. The market capitalization stood at 3152.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 259.95 and 110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 109,472 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01:40 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has a 13.48% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.85% in december to 13.48% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.56% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32:59 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp reported a ROE of 10.31% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.92%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

15 May 2024, 07:08:30 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's EPS has shown a decrease of -99999.99% over the past 3 years, while its revenue has increased by 30.24%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9699.40 cr, a 4.82% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is forecasted to experience growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:00:54 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by -0.68% to 116.9, while its competitors like Emerald Leisures are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp116.9-0.8-0.68259.95110.03130.58
Emerald Leisures115.85.54.99192.5574.157.97
15 May 2024, 05:37:03 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's low price touched 116.5 while the high price reached 119.6 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 03:56:55 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp closed today at ₹116.9, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price closed the day at 116.9 - a 0.68% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 119.03 , 120.87 , 122.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 116.03 , 114.87 , 113.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:49:12 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 66.60% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 3 PM is 66.60% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 116.9, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:30:01 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:21:05 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹116.8, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Delta Corp has broken the first support of 116.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 116.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 116.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:16 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days117.99
10 Days120.26
20 Days121.57
50 Days126.37
100 Days135.22
300 Days147.19
15 May 2024, 03:02:09 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 84.09% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 2 PM is 84.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at 117.4, up by -0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33:04 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 117.42 and 116.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 116.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 117.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.48Support 1116.93
Resistance 2117.72Support 2116.62
Resistance 3118.03Support 3116.38
15 May 2024, 02:08:54 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹117.2, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 117.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 116.92 and 118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52:16 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 86.22% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 1 PM is 86.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 117.15, showing an increase of -0.47%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:39:53 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp reached a peak of 117.6 and a trough of 116.85 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 117.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 117.1 and 116.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.42Support 1116.67
Resistance 2117.88Support 2116.38
Resistance 3118.17Support 3115.92
15 May 2024, 01:03:54 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock on the current day traded at a low of 116.75 and a high of 119.6.

15 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 106.89% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM has increased by 106.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 117.3, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:35:06 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 117.93 and 116.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 116.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 117.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.7Support 1117.3
Resistance 2117.9Support 2117.1
Resistance 3118.1Support 3116.9
15 May 2024, 12:23:22 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days117.99
10 Days120.26
20 Days121.57
50 Days126.37
100 Days135.22
300 Days147.19
15 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:14:27 PM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹117.6, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at 117.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 116.92 and 118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50:49 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 115.82% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 11 AM is 115.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 117.5, showing an increase of -0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:42:26 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 118.95 and 116.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 116.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 118.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.93Support 1116.93
Resistance 2118.47Support 2116.47
Resistance 3118.93Support 3115.93
15 May 2024, 11:21:34 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp trading at ₹117.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at 117.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 116.92 and 118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:19:27 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 0.21% to reach 117.95, following the upward trend of its peers like Emerald Leisures. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and down by -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp117.950.250.21259.95110.03158.7
Emerald Leisures115.85.54.99192.5574.157.97
15 May 2024, 10:51:57 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 37.13% higher than yesterday

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Delta Corp until 10 AM is 37.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 117.4, up by -0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40:10 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 119.35 & a low of 116.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.95Support 1116.35
Resistance 2120.45Support 2115.25
Resistance 3121.55Support 3113.75
15 May 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:51:25 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 1.1% to reach 119, in line with its industry counterparts like Emerald Leisures. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.19% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Delta Corp119.01.31.1259.95110.03186.82
Emerald Leisures115.85.54.99192.5574.157.97
15 May 2024, 09:33:37 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp trading at ₹119.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of 118.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 119.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 119.13 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22:51 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at 119.00. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -47.47% to 119.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months-15.94%
6 Months-16.11%
YTD-19.39%
1 Year-47.47%
15 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.47Support 1116.92
Resistance 2119.13Support 2116.03
Resistance 3120.02Support 3115.37
15 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp volume yesterday was 791 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1669 k

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 681 k & BSE volume was 109 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:52 AM IST

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp closed at ₹116.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.25 & 116.55 yesterday to end at 116.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

