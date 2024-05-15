Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp closed today at 116.9, down -0.68% from yesterday's 117.7

Delta Corp Share Price Highlights : Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹116.55 and closed at ₹116.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹118.25, while the low was ₹116.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹3152.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹259.95 and ₹110 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 109,472 shares traded.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp has a 13.48% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.85% in december to 13.48% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.56% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp reported a ROE of 10.31% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.92%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp's EPS has shown a decrease of -99999.99% over the past 3 years, while its revenue has increased by 30.24%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9699.40 cr, a 4.82% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company is forecasted to experience growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Delta Corp has decreased by -0.68% to ₹116.9, while its competitors like Emerald Leisures are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Delta Corp
|116.9
|-0.8
|-0.68
|259.95
|110.0
|3130.58
|Emerald Leisures
|115.8
|5.5
|4.99
|192.55
|74.1
|57.97
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock's low price touched ₹116.5 while the high price reached ₹119.6 on the current trading day.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price closed the day at ₹116.9 - a 0.68% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 119.03 , 120.87 , 122.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 116.03 , 114.87 , 113.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 3 PM is 66.60% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹116.9, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Delta Corp has broken the first support of ₹116.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹116.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹116.03 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|117.99
|10 Days
|120.26
|20 Days
|121.57
|50 Days
|126.37
|100 Days
|135.22
|300 Days
|147.19
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Delta Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 2 PM is 84.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹117.4, up by -0.25%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 117.42 and 116.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 116.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 117.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.48
|Support 1
|116.93
|Resistance 2
|117.72
|Support 2
|116.62
|Resistance 3
|118.03
|Support 3
|116.38
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at ₹117.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹116.92 and ₹118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded by 1 PM is 86.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹117.15, showing an increase of -0.47%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp reached a peak of 117.6 and a trough of 116.85 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 117.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 117.1 and 116.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.42
|Support 1
|116.67
|Resistance 2
|117.88
|Support 2
|116.38
|Resistance 3
|118.17
|Support 3
|115.92
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp stock on the current day traded at a low of ₹116.75 and a high of ₹119.6.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 12 AM has increased by 106.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹117.3, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 117.93 and 116.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 116.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 117.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.7
|Support 1
|117.3
|Resistance 2
|117.9
|Support 2
|117.1
|Resistance 3
|118.1
|Support 3
|116.9
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: Delta Corp share price is at ₹117.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹116.92 and ₹118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Delta Corp traded until 11 AM is 115.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹117.5, showing an increase of -0.17%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 118.95 and 116.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 116.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 118.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.93
|Support 1
|116.93
|Resistance 2
|118.47
|Support 2
|116.47
|Resistance 3
|118.93
|Support 3
|115.93
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp share price is at ₹117.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹116.92 and ₹118.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹116.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 0.21% to reach ₹117.95, following the upward trend of its peers like Emerald Leisures. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and down by -0.08% respectively.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Delta Corp until 10 AM is 37.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹117.4, up by -0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Delta Corp touched a high of 119.35 & a low of 116.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.95
|Support 1
|116.35
|Resistance 2
|120.45
|Support 2
|115.25
|Resistance 3
|121.55
|Support 3
|113.75
Delta Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Delta Corp's stock price has increased by 1.1% to reach ₹119, in line with its industry counterparts like Emerald Leisures. Similarly, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.19% and 0.23% respectively.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Delta Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹118.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹119.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹119.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Delta Corp has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at ₹119.00. However, over the past year, Delta Corp's share price has dropped by -47.47% to ₹119.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.12%
|3 Months
|-15.94%
|6 Months
|-16.11%
|YTD
|-19.39%
|1 Year
|-47.47%
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Delta Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.47
|Support 1
|116.92
|Resistance 2
|119.13
|Support 2
|116.03
|Resistance 3
|120.02
|Support 3
|115.37
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 681 k & BSE volume was 109 k.
Delta Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.25 & ₹116.55 yesterday to end at ₹116.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
